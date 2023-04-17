Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 177810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

