Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 96,278 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,278 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,488. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $245.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

