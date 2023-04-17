Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 4,111 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pollok sold 12,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $996,989.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,205.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.16. 169,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,659. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

