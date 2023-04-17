Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 10,185 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.13. 262,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

