Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William M. Aiken III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna T. Locke bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,181.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $369,852. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

