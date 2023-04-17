Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 240,111 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. TimkenSteel makes up 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TimkenSteel stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.