Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,003 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

RCKT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.73. 259,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,780. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

