Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,316 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of QCR worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of QCR by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,222. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $703.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several research firms have commented on QCRH. StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,734 shares of company stock worth $79,106. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

