Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Perion Network worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 635,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

