Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Belden worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDC. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $79.98. 74,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,035. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.