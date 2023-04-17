Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Model N accounts for 1.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Model N worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

Model N Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,370,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,370,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. 18,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.69. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

