Mizuho Reiterates Underperform Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 55.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,069,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,991 and have sold 187,775 shares valued at $12,101,094. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,254,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

