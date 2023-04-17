Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

