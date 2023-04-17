Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 191.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.46. 64,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,314. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $437.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

