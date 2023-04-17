Mizuho Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mizuho reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,204,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,994 shares of company stock worth $1,471,991 and sold 187,775 shares worth $12,101,094. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

