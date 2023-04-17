Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. 494,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,365. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,023. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.