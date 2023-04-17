MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSSMY traded down 0.01 on Monday, hitting 12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,045. MISUMI Group has a 12 month low of 9.57 and a 12 month high of 14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.69.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MISUMI Group, Inc engages in the business of industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Factory Automation (FA) Business, Die Components Business, and Variation and One-Stop by New Alliance (VONA) Business. The FA Business segment develops and provides components such as factory automation and auto locating modules for high precision production equipment.

Further Reading

