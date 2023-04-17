Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $948.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121,861 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

