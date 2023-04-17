Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $948.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
