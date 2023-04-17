Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 7.6 %

MNMD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 811,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.00. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. Analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 548,187 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $656,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

