Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

MNMD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,231. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.00. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

