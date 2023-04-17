Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

