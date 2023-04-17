Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

