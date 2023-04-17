MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $6.46 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $145.26 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $32.64 or 0.00110872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00031055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,451.93 or 1.00044546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 32.9439035 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,860,833.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

