Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $195.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.05. 9,462,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,577,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

