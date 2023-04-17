Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities upped their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

MRUS stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 940,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

