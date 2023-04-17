Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Merus Stock Performance

Merus stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 615,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,831. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

