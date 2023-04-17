Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases Shares of 10,605 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of PLUG opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

