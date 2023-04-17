MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,856. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
