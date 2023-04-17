Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.65.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.