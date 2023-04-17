Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mentor Capital Price Performance

Shares of MNTR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,659. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

About Mentor Capital

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment company, which engages in the investments of energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana, Facilities Operations Related, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.