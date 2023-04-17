Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mentor Capital Price Performance
Shares of MNTR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,659. Mentor Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About Mentor Capital
