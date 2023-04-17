Maxim Group Upgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ContraFect to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 25.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

