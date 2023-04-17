Maxim Group Upgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ContraFect to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of CFRX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
