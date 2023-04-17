MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 210.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile



MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

