MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apr 17th, 2023

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

MEGI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 71,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Stories

