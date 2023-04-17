MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance
MEGI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 71,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $18.99.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
