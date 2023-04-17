MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

MEGI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 71,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

