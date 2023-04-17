Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 21,752 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355,481 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 257,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading

