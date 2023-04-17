LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.2053 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $196.59 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $197.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $786.60.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

