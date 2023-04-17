Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 7,612,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315,862. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

