Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.03

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.09. Lufax shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,272,252 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,853,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Lufax by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lufax by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 882,747 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

