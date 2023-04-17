LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,429 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 3.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.64% of LKQ worth $233,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at LKQ
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
LKQ Price Performance
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
LKQ Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.