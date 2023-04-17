LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.75. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 3,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

