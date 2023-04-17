LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.75. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 3,645 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Group (LVWR)
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.