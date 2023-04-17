LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. LivaNova has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $88.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 184,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 136,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.