Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.81 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00003708 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $153.81 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004655 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,856,693 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

