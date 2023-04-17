Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Hits $221.71 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Liquity token can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00008198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $221.71 million and $61.02 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,740,901 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

