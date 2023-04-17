Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.8% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.76. 298,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.96. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $364.14.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.