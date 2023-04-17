Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LGND traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,613. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.