Lesa Sroufe & Co Trims Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises about 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 98,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,492. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

