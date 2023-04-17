Lesa Sroufe & Co Takes $81,000 Position in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 2.46% of OceanPal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
OceanPal Price Performance
OP traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 110,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. OceanPal Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.20.
OceanPal Company Profile
