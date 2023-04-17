Lesa Sroufe & Co Takes $81,000 Position in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 2.46% of OceanPal as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OP traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. 110,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. OceanPal Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.

