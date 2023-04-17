Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $227,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.35. 2,630,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

