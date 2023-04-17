Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

SJM stock opened at $153.14 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

