Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $73.51 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

