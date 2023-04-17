Legacy Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.21. 565,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

